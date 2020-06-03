Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHM ETF (Symbol: SCHM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.41, changing hands as high as $54.50 per share. SCHM shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.87 per share, with $62.3953 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.46.

