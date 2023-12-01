Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCCO

In trading on Friday, shares of Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.98, changing hands as high as $75.72 per share. Southern Copper Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $59.15 per share, with $87.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.71.

