Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBR

In trading on Monday, shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (Symbol: SBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.56, changing hands as high as $79.12 per share. Sabine Royalty Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBR's low point in its 52 week range is $54.29 per share, with $91.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.86.

