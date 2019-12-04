Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBNY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.69, changing hands as high as $124.95 per share. Signature Bank shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBNY's low point in its 52 week range is $98.9586 per share, with $137.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.39.

