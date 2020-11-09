Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBGI

In trading on Monday, shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.92, changing hands as high as $23.88 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.575 per share, with $40.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.51.

