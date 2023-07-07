Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAVE

In trading on Friday, shares of Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.65, changing hands as high as $18.73 per share. Spirit Airlines Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SAVE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.41 per share, with $25.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.59.
