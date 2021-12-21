Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SANM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.67, changing hands as high as $39.79 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.59 per share, with $43.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.55.

