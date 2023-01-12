Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $352.12, changing hands as high as $358.88 per share. Boston Beer Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SAM's low point in its 52 week range is $287 per share, with $495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $357.96.
Also see: Institutional Holders of HONE
ADUS Average Annual Return
PPH Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.