Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SABR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.59, changing hands as high as $10.62 per share. Sabre Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SABR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.05 per share, with $16.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.56.

