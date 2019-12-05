Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RYTM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.73, changing hands as high as $24.16 per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYTM's low point in its 52 week range is $18 per share, with $31.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.87.

