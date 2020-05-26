Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RXN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.63, changing hands as high as $29.62 per share. Rexnord Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.87 per share, with $35.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.45.

