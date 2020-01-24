Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RWX

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— Dow Jones— International Real Estate ETF (Symbol: RWX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.28, changing hands as high as $39.35 per share. SPDR— Dow Jones— International Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.42 per share, with $41.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.27.

