Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RWR

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF (Symbol: RWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.54, changing hands as high as $101.62 per share. SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWR's low point in its 52 week range is $88.75 per share, with $106.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.59.

