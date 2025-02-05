Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RVMD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.27, changing hands as high as $44.68 per share. Revolution Medicines Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVMD's low point in its 52 week range is $28.43 per share, with $62.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.