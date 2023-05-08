Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RUM

In trading on Monday, shares of Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.73, changing hands as high as $9.92 per share. Rumble Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.81 per share, with $17.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.88.

