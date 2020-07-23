Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.07, changing hands as high as $107.06 per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RS's low point in its 52 week range is $70.57 per share, with $122.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.13.

