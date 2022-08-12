Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RPV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.21, changing hands as high as $81.53 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPV's low point in its 52 week range is $72.35 per share, with $88.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.48.

