Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RPRX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.75, changing hands as high as $28.86 per share. Royalty Pharma plc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPRX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.92 per share, with $35.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.82.

