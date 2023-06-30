Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RPM

In trading on Friday, shares of RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.85, changing hands as high as $89.60 per share. RPM International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $78.52 per share, with $106.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.79.

