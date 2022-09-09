Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROST

In trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.81, changing hands as high as $93.70 per share. Ross Stores Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROST's low point in its 52 week range is $69.24 per share, with $123.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.33.

