Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.33, changing hands as high as $109.35 per share. Ross Stores Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROST's low point in its 52 week range is $84.47 per share, with $134.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.37. The ROST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

