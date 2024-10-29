Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $545.90, changing hands as high as $551.35 per share. Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $476.02 per share, with $579.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $550.70. The ROP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

