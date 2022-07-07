Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROLL

In trading on Thursday, shares of RBC Bearings Inc (Symbol: ROLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $195.22, changing hands as high as $195.24 per share. RBC Bearings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROLL's low point in its 52 week range is $152.93 per share, with $250.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.69.

