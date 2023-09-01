Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROG

In trading on Friday, shares of Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.97, changing hands as high as $146.93 per share. Rogers Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROG's low point in its 52 week range is $98.45 per share, with $258.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.44.

