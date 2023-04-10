Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROCK

In trading on Monday, shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (Symbol: ROCK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.94, changing hands as high as $47.80 per share. Gibraltar Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROCK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.58 per share, with $57.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.39.

