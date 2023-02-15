Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RNG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.02, changing hands as high as $48.17 per share. RingCentral Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNG's low point in its 52 week range is $28 per share, with $169.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.