Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RLJ

In trading on Friday, shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.96, changing hands as high as $15.35 per share. RLJ Lodging Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLJ's low point in its 52 week range is $7.75 per share, with $17.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.00.

