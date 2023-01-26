Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RLJ

In trading on Thursday, shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.99, changing hands as high as $12.13 per share. RLJ Lodging Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLJ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.84 per share, with $15.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.89.

