Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RLAY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.04, changing hands as high as $24.57 per share. Relay Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.65 per share, with $38.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.