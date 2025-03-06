Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RIOCF

In trading on Thursday, shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.32, changing hands as high as $13.46 per share. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.43 per share, with $15.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.