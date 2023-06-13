Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RIO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.20, changing hands as high as $65.94 per share. Rio Tinto plc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $50.92 per share, with $80.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.