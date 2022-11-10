Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RGEN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $185.49, changing hands as high as $190.16 per share. Repligen Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $137.21 per share, with $300.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.26.

