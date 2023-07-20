Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.28, changing hands as high as $20.39 per share. Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.94 per share, with $24.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.31. The RF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

