Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - REXR

In trading on Monday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.05, changing hands as high as $61.92 per share. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REXR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.74 per share, with $84.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.63.

