Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - REPL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as high as $21.63 per share. Replimune Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REPL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.068 per share, with $29.5229 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.32.

