REGL

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - REGL

March 17, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: REGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.34, changing hands as high as $80.64 per share. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, REGL's low point in its 52 week range is $72.391 per share, with $89.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.73.

