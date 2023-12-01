Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - REGL

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: REGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.36, changing hands as high as $69.55 per share. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, REGL's low point in its 52 week range is $63.5125 per share, with $76.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.49.
