Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RDVY

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: RDVY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.03, changing hands as high as $45.17 per share. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDVY's low point in its 52 week range is $38.34 per share, with $53.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.22.

