Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RCM

In trading on Friday, shares of R1 RCM INC New (Symbol: RCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.62, changing hands as high as $23.80 per share. R1 RCM INC New shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCM's low point in its 52 week range is $18.71 per share, with $27.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.61.

