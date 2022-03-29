Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RCL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.67, changing hands as high as $81.20 per share. Royal Caribbean Group shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCL's low point in its 52 week range is $61.45 per share, with $98.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.45. The RCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.