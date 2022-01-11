Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RCI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.17, changing hands as high as $49.47 per share. Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $43.18 per share, with $53.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.38.

