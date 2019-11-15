Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RBS

In trading on Friday, shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.82, changing hands as high as $5.87 per share. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBS's low point in its 52 week range is $4.33 per share, with $7.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.82.

