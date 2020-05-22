Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RAMP

In trading on Friday, shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.78, changing hands as high as $48.69 per share. LiveRamp Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RAMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RAMP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.38 per share, with $55.9969 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.86.

