Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QURE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of uniQure N.V. (Symbol: QURE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.60, changing hands as high as $34.53 per share. uniQure N.V. shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QURE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QURE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.80 per share, with $52.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.11.

