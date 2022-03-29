Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QUAL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: QUAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.85, changing hands as high as $137.46 per share. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QUAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QUAL's low point in its 52 week range is $121.05 per share, with $146.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.47.

