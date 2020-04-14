Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QLD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (Symbol: QLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.79, changing hands as high as $108.20 per share. ProShares ProShares Ultra QQQ shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QLD's low point in its 52 week range is $68.03 per share, with $151.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.70.

