Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QCOM

July 21, 2025 — 11:25 am EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.02, changing hands as high as $159.25 per share. Qualcomm Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Qualcomm Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, QCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $120.8019 per share, with $196.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.35. The QCOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
