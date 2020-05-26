Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PZA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ETF (Symbol: PZA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.35, changing hands as high as $26.37 per share. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PZA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.07 per share, with $27.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.37.

