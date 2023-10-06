Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PYCR

In trading on Friday, shares of Paycor HCM Inc (Symbol: PYCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.97, changing hands as high as $24.03 per share. Paycor HCM Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PYCR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.50 per share, with $32.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.07.

