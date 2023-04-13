Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PXD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $228.49, changing hands as high as $229.83 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $177.265 per share, with $288.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $228.12. The PXD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

